Coronavirus: MFA's efforts help to bring home Singaporean stuck in Slovenia

SINGAPORE - Mr Nazrul Syahmi, 20, was in Slovenia on a backpacking trip when the government there restricted all air traffic on March 17 as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Europe.

With flights cancelled and no feasible form of transportation out of the country, he extended his hostel stay in Slovenia as he awaited help.

He eventually returned home last Saturday (March 28), thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) round-the-clock efforts to bring home Singaporeans stuck overseas due to the outbreak.

Mr Murad Md Taha, 54, shared his son Nazrul's story with The Straits Times on Monday.

Mr Nazrul had left Singapore on Feb 25 on a backpacking trip to Europe and had planned to visit Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.

He was in Slovenia after visiting Poland and Hungary when the travel lockdown occurred.

Mr Murad told ST: "I was extremely worried for my son and was hoping that someone would bring him home."

The two of them informed MFA of the situation as Mr Nazrul attempted but failed to leave Slovenia.

Mr Murad then contacted former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng through a friend, who managed to seek assistance from Ms Foo Chi Hsia, Singapore's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

On March 23, Mr Murad also sought help from Mr Amrin Amin, a Sembawang GRC MP who is overseeing the constituency he is in, during a Meet-the People's session.

"Mr Amrin assured me that he will look into the matter personally and also called up MFA himself," Mr Murad said.

Two days after that, Mr Nazrul was told the good newsthat the British embassy in Slovenia was able to help. British embassy officials picked up Mr Nazrul in Slovenia and took him to Vienna airport, where he was received by Singapore Consulate officers. He then flew to London via Amsterdam.

Mr Nazrul eventually booked a Singapore Airlines flight to get home and is currently serving his 14-day stay-home notice.

Mr Murad said: "This story gives hope to all parents and Singaporeans stranded abroad that the Singapore Government will definitely rescue them. Singaporeans just need to be patient. It was not an easy or straightforward job to bring my son home, and I am very glad he is safe."