Coronavirus: Mental health, the pandemic's hidden crisis

Many face stress as isolation, job prospects and family woes worsen in pandemic, say experts.

Anxiety and worry amid Covid-19 uncertainty


Adding to the massive uncertainty is the emerging evidence of asymptomatic transmission. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

For the past three months, the 55-year-old housewife has barely stepped out of her home.

Coronavirus: Hospitals ramp up programmes providing support for staff


At Tan Tock Seng Hospital, a crowdsourced staff-appreciation effort was started to share positive content online. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

In the aftermath of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak 17 years ago, Tan Tock Seng Hospital turned informal peer support given to staff on the front line into a formal Staff Support Staff (3S) programme.

Bouncing back from Sars with more love for nursing

Ms Pauline Chong, 40, works as a senior nurse clinician in the general and geriatric wards at Alexandra Hospital. She caught the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, in 2003 when working as a junior nurse at the National University Hospital. N
Ms Pauline Chong, 40, works as a senior nurse clinician in the general and geriatric wards at Alexandra Hospital. She caught the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, in 2003 when working as a junior nurse at the National University Hospital. PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM

During the 15 days she spent in a ward for Sars patients at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in 2003, Ms Pauline Chong thought often of her mother.

Sars survivor helps tend to potential Covid-19 patients

Dr Ong Pei Yuin wearing personal protective equipment at the Fever Facility extension at the National University Hospital. She says Singapore's Sars experience has helped it to better tackle the current crisis.
Dr Ong Pei Yuin wearing personal protective equipment at the Fever Facility extension at the National University Hospital. She says Singapore's Sars experience has helped it to better tackle the current crisis. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

 

As a consultant emergency physician at National University Hospital, Dr Ong Pei Yuin has had to tend to potential Covid-19 patients.

