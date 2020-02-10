Coronavirus: Long queues formed on first day of temperature screening at office buildings

SINGAPORE - Long queues formed at Suntec City and Raffles Place on Monday (Feb 10) morning as office buildings started temperature screening of workers and visitors as part of heightened measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In Suntec City, long queues formed at the office buildings from as early as 8am.

Bank compliance director Sean Thia, 36, who was in the queue for more than 40 minutes at Suntec City to have his temperature taken, said he saw only two security staff doing temperature checks at the door of Suntec City Tower Five.

There were "more than a hundred people" in the queue, he told The Straits Times.

There were also no directions signs or queue markers, he added.

Over at Raffles Place, snaking queues of office workers were seen forming outside office buildings near Raffles Place MRT entrances.

A bank executive who works at One Raffles Place said: "It is ridiculous that (there is) only one thermometer at 8.30am when the line snakes all the way to the Raffles Place MRT exit."

The crowd can lead to unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus, said the executive who would only give his surname as Yee.

Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to orange on Friday as the coronavirus spread further within the country.

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon, code orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that it is introducing additional measures to minimise the risk of further transmission of the virus in the community, one of which would be temperature screening.



People queue to enter Suntec City Tower 5 on Feb 10, 2020. PHOTO: SEAN THIA





People queue at a temperature screening point at Suntec City on Feb 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

