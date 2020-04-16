Coronavirus: Learning Vision @ Work pre-school in Kent Ridge temporarily closed after teacher tests positive

SINGAPORE - A pre-school in Kent Ridge, Learning Vision@Work, has been temporarily closed after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Wednesday (April 15) that the school, located at 1 Lower Kent Ridge Road, will be shut from Thursday to April 23.

This covers the two-week incubation period as the teacher was last in the centre on April 9.

All affected staff and children will be placed on leave of absence during the closure.

Barring any new developments, the centre will resume providing child care from April 24 for a group of parents who are working in essential services and are unable to find alternative care for their children.

Wider operations at Learning Vision@Work have been suspended since circuit breaker measures for schools began on April 8.

In the meantime, the centre will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school.

Several other pre-schools, including E-Bridge Preschool, PAP Community Foundation Sparkeltots centres and Little Gems Pre-school, have been hit with similar temporary closures due to reported coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday noon, Singapore has reported 3,699 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 652 have recovered, while 10 have died.