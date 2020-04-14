Coronavirus: Just how clean are your hands? Experiment shows the importance of washing them with soap

SINGAPORE - The constant reminders to wash one's hands thoroughly through a seven-step process while singing Happy Birthday twice is no longer an unfamiliar message amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times conducted an experiment with a professional cleaning company, Cleaning Express, to see how easily germs can get on hands through touching common surfaces, and how thorough hand washing may help to dispel these germs, which could be bacteria or viruses among other things.

Conducted in a simulated office environment with common touch points such as computers, door handles and light switches, the experiment involved three people, an optics solution as a stand-in for the germs on a surface, and an ATP meter to measure the cleanliness of a surface.

The optics solution is typically used in hygiene training to demonstrate correct hand-rubbing techniques. When under UV light, darkened parts show unwashed areas, signalling that the hand washing was not done correctly.

In the experiment, it was used to represent the germs from Person A, which are transferred onto these common touch points, and then onto Person B and C when they touch the same surfaces.

Microbes such as the coronavirus are able to remain on surfaces for a certain period of time, and can be transferred onto Person B and C when they touch these areas as well.

To gauge how clean one's hands are, a surface ATP test is conducted using a collection sampling device, in which each person's hands are swabbed and given a reading.

The surface ATP test is frequently used by food processors to test the cleanliness of surfaces by detecting adenosine triphosphate (ATP), an energy molecule that is found in most living organisms.

Person A: Touches all three surfaces with unwashed hands

Person B: Touches the same surfaces and then washes her hands with water only

Person C: Touches the same surfaces but washes her hands using the seven-step technique with anti-bacterial hand soap

Typically, a reading above 31 signals a "fail", and a reading between 11 and 30 suggests that a surface is generally clean, though not necessarily microbe-free.

Readings below 10 signal that the surface is very clean and is a "pass".

The results of our experiment showed that Person B, who washed her hands with water only, still had dirty hands, with a cleanliness reading of 47.

In contrast, Person C, who washed her hands with soap using the seven-step method, achieved a cleanliness reading of 26, which is within the "generally clean" range.

Under the UV light, Person B's hands still have visible stains on it, while Person C's hands are much less stained.

It is notable that despite thorough washing with soap, our hands are still not 100 per cent germ-free.

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said to kill all the microbes on one's hands, skin disinfectants containing chlorhexidine or iodine agents have to be used. However, he notes that this is used only in preparation for surgical procedures.

To maintain one's hygiene amid the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he added that washing hands thoroughly with soap and water would be sufficient, and suggested that anti-bacterial soap has an added advantage. However, as viruses require physical flushing and soap detergent to break its structure, regular soap will suffice as long as one practises the seven-step hand washing process.