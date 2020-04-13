Coronavirus: Jurong West E-Bridge Pre-school closed after pupil tests positive

SINGAPORE - Yet another pre-school has been temporarily closed after a pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, E-Bridge Preschool at 140 Corporation Drive will be closed for a week from Tuesday, April 14 to April 21, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Monday (April 13).

It said the child had been in quarantine after a family member was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 8. All staff and children at the school have been placed on leave of absence.

Since circuit breaker measures began, the pre-school had already scaled down its operations to cater only to parents who are in essential services and need the centre's help. ECDA said the child was last in the centre on April 7, a day before schools across Singapore had normal operations suspended.

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises will be carried out as per standard procedure.

Other pre-schools that have been similarly affected in recent weeks include some PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centres and Little Gems Preschool in Ang Mo Kio.

As of Sunday noon, Singapore has reported 2,532 Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 560 have recovered. Eight have died.