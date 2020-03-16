Coronavirus: Insead dean Ilian Mihov tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from France

SINGAPORE - Insead dean Ilian Mihov has contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus, the business school said on Sunday (March 15).

Professor Mihov, 53, who is based in Singapore, was at Insead's Asia campus in Ayer Rajah Avenue last Monday before travelling to France, where he was at the school's Fontainebleau campus until Thursday.

He returned to Singapore on Friday, began to experience mild symptoms on Saturday and went for testing at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday and is currently warded in isolation at a hospital.

On Sunday, Singapore announced there were 14 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, the largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases here to date.

Of these, nine were imported cases, including Prof Mihov, who is Case 220.

"He is in a stable condition and in good spirits. In full compliance with established contact tracing procedures, all those who have been in close contact with (Prof) Mihov have been put on a mandatory leave of absence," Insead said.

The school added that the areas where Prof Mihov worked in prior to his diagnosis have been thoroughly disinfected, including his office, the wider dean's office, and common areas, meeting rooms, pantry and toilets.

The school's Asia campus will remain open as per its business continuity plan, with mandatory temperature checks and split team operations already in place.

All teaching has been suspended, however.

Cross-campus travel for Insead's four campuses for all Insead employees has also been suspended until the end of April.

Founded in France in 1957, Insead opened its Asia campus in Singapore in 1999.

It has close to 60,000 alumni from 175 countries, according to its website.

The school also has a campus in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and a facility in San Francisco in the United States.

Prof Mihov, an economist, was appointed Insead dean in 2013 and was the school's first dean to be based in Asia instead of in France.

He is also a board member of the Economic Development Board.