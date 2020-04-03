Coronavirus: In-camp training and IPPT for NSmen deferred until May 4

SINGAPORE - Activities involving operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) such as in-camp training and the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) will be deferred until May 4, said the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement on Friday (April 3), the ministry said servicemen performing critical functions such as island defence, protection of key installations, maritime security, air defence and counter-terrorism operations will be required to stay in their camps and bases before and during their operational duty.

This is to reduce the risk of infection in the critical operational units, it added.

The latest measures by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) follow the announcement of the strictest measures to date by the Government, which include closing most workplaces from next Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The SAF will implement these additional measures, which take immediate effect, to maintain its operational readiness to defend Singapore's peace and security amid the evolving Covid-19 outbreak, said the ministry.

Other SAF units, including training schools such as the Officer Cadet School, Specialist Cadet School, and the Basic Military Training Centre, will continue operating and training with enhanced measures.

Where feasible, servicemen in administrative roles will work from their homes, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that training would be conducted in smaller groups, and that all in-camp training not essential for operations would be deferred for at least a month - till April 30.

Units such as the Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong have implemented safe-distancing measures, such as having staggered mealtimes, and queueing up at least 1m apart.

"The SAF will continue to monitor the evolving situation and review our measures to safeguard the defence of Singapore while keeping our servicemen safe," the ministry said.