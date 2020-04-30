Coronavirus: ICA counter services open only for those with permission until June 1

SINGAPORE - The Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reiterated on Thursday (April 30) that counter services at its Kallang building are restricted to those with permission to enter its premises during the circuit breaker period.

It said earlier in the month that walk-ins will be denied entry as government agencies here scale down the number of counter staff for safe distancing until May 4.

This has now been extended to June 1, in line with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on April 21 that measures needed to be tightened for another month to bring down infection numbers in the community.

The ICA said those with urgent business can submit a request online and should wait for its decision, which will take up to one working day.

They will then receive a permission letter or e-mail if the request is approved.

Existing appointments to visit the ICA Building between April 7 and June 1 are no longer valid and members of the public should either use the authority's e-services or make a new appointment after June 1.

Meanwhile, the collection period for all uncollected identity cards and passports has been automatically extended till Sept 30.

Those holding approval-in-principle or in-principle approval for citizenships, permanent residency or long-term visit passes that are expiring will also have the validity of the approval extended till June 30.

The ICA also said those who need to extend their visit passes should submit an application online at least seven days before the expiry of their existing visit passes to avoid overstaying.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Public services are still available during the circuit breaker period but counter staff have been reduced to limit unnecessary contact, with most civil servants telecommuting from home to keep essential services working.

On Thursday, Singaporean Ong Chong Kiat, 50, was charged after he allegedly left his Hougang home to go to the ICA Building on two occasions in a bid to appeal for permission to leave the country during his stay-home notice.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.