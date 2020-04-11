Coronavirus: Healthy migrant workers to be housed at void decks and multi-storey carparks at HDB construction sites

SINGAPORE - Some healthy migrant workers will be housed at unused void decks and multi-storey carparks at different sites where projects are under construction, the Housing Board (HDB) said on Saturday (April 11).

HDB contractors will temporarily house the workers at these places which the Board described as "completed structures that are safe and liveable."

"This will help to improve safe distancing by spreading out our workers, who are today living in workers' quarters on site," HDB said in a Facebook post.

It said the measure was part of the national effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All the premises are checked to ensure that living conditions are airy and comfortable, and equipped with toilets, charging points and wifi connection.

Meals have also been catered for the workers according to the dietary requirements, HDB said.

"The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance," it said in the post.

The Board added that safe distancing measures, such as no visitation to other levels and temperature screening twice a day, have also been put in place at the sites.

The workers will be staying within the site and only designated workers are allowed to leave the site to purchase essentials from nearby grocery stores.

