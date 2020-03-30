Coronavirus: Guests will not be invited to Pulau Tekong on NS enlistment day, says BMTC commander

SINGAPORE - Parents whose children are enlisting for national service soon at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) will not be allowed to send them off at Pulau Tekong, as part of new measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Guests will not be invited to BMTC on enlistment day to avoid having large crowds during the process, said Colonel Pang Lead Shuan, the centre's commander, in a video message posted on Monday (March 30).

Other measures taken by BMTC include administering the enlistees in smaller groups, and having them observe safe distancing, such as during mealtimes at the cookhouse or when drawing their equipment, he added in the video published on the Singapore Army and Ministry of Defence's Facebook pages.

He said: "It has been our practice to welcome enlistees' loved ones to BMTC on their enlistment day to share this significant milestone.

"Unfortunately, due to the evolving Covid-19 situation, we have to adjust our enlistment day process. These are difficult but necessary adjustments to safeguard the health and well-being of everyone."

Instead of going to BMTC on Pulau Tekong, enlistees are to report to Selarang Camp on the date of their enlistment.

Parents will not be allowed beyond the designated drop-off points. Enlistees are to check the SMS, e-mail or letter sent to them from the Central Manpower Base for details, added the Facebook post.

According to the Central Manpower Base website, there are enlistment days scheduled daily from March 31 to April 3.

The Government has advised the public to observe safe distancing guidelines, for instance, by queuing up at least 1m apart from one another at retail and food establishments.

These measures come as Singapore confirmed 844 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, with three deaths.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) last month implemented measures for its servicemen. These include temperature taking, staggering of mealtimes and deferring non-essential social activities, such as cohesion events, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Steps have also been taken at recent SAF events. For instance, there were fewer invited guests at the Chief of Navy change of command parade last Monday at the RSS Singapura-Changi Naval Base.

All guests were required to undergo temperature screening and declare their travel history, and were seated at least 1m apart.

Col Pang on Monday said measures taken at the centre will be reviewed and enhanced in line with the Ministry of Health's guidelines as the situation evolves.

"We recognise that these adjustments may cause inconveniences and even dilute the NS experience. However, they are critical in our efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 virus."