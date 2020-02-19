Coronavirus: Govt launches chatbot for firms to find out about available help

SINGAPORE - Employers who are anxious about the coronavirus outbreak can turn to an official chat bot to find out more about what help is available to them.

The online bot answers programmed questions on the current situation and the help in store for different sectors and the business continuity, among other things.

It also provides more information on the measures in the 2020 Budget to assist people and businesses hit by the virus, including a $4 billion package to help stabilise the economy.

The new Budget was unveiled on Tuesday (Feb 18) by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat .

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the bot, created by his ministry and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore, will provide companies with information in a timely manner as the virus situation evolves.

"I hope it will be of use to our businesses, and I thank them for the strong support and partnership during this period. I am confident that together, we will be able to emerge stronger than before," he added.

Businesses can use the chat bot by visiting go.gov.sg/businessconnect.