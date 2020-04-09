Coronavirus: From handstand shirt challenge to marble sports, 7 wacky ways Internet users are staying entertained at home

SINGAPORE - As cities around the globe go into lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, many people have found themselves cooped up at home with little to do.

The stress of being isolated from others seemed to have gotten to some social media users, who have turned to some increasingly bizarre ways of entertaining themselves.

Here are seven wacky ideas that have been making their rounds on the Internet.

1. Art for gerbils

Stuck at home for days on end while under quarantine, a couple from London created an entire miniature museum for their pet gerbils, Pandoro and Tiramisu, and captured their visit during the museum's "opening" on video. The video was first shared on Reddit on Tuesday (April 7).

The tiny museum filled with artwork was inspired by real-life paintings, including the Mona Lisa, and came complete with benches and signs.

Amused Reddit users were quick to point out the gerbils' behaviour. One user, rakawido, said: "Damn. I hate when visitors eat the chairs."



2. Handstand shirt challenge

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off 🙃



(via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

Can you put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand? Social media users around the world are attempting this challenge in their homes and sharing them on Instagram stories, after Spider-Man star Tom Holland first did so on April 1.

Holland's co-star in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhal, is among some of the celebrities that have also joined in on this latest Internet trend.

Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv — MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020

Watch how United States Olympian Lolo Jones took it a step further by putting on two shirts instead of just one.

when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt...



first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020

3. Washing money

Some Singaporeans seem to fear their money will carry more than just value. A video posted on TikTok shows the user washing several $10 notes under the tap with soap and water at home, before hanging them on a bamboo pole to dry.

Experts are still not entirely certain how long the Covid-19 virus can stay on surfaces, though some have given a range of between a few hours and several days. So, there's no need to be paranoid for now.

4. Saying 'I do' on Zoom

With lockdowns across multiple cities and even a ban on social gatherings in some places, events like weddings are now unable to carry on as usual. But some couples are not letting this get in the way of their merry-making.

Facebook user Jillian Lee and her fiance Josh hosted a virtual wedding on Zoom, which was attended by nearly 100 guests from the safety of their own homes.

"Real love won't let a pandemic get in the way. Wedding cancelled? No problem, virtual it is!" she wrote.

5. Online campuses and graduation ceremonies

Students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) took to Minecraft to reconnect with their friends by recreating their campus within the sandbox style game.

In a Facebook post, the MIT Division of Student Life shared how students have now been scattered across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But allowing them to reunite virtually has provided the student community with some sense of stability.

Over in Japan, a group of elementary school students even held their graduation ceremony on Minecraft after the real-world one had to be cancelled due to the lockdown.

6. Marble sports

Day 4 with no sports:



Marble1 racing is intense! pic.twitter.com/StgO4fY8VG — CH𓂀IS☥MAS (@davdchristmas) March 15, 2020

In a world where most sporting events have been halted and soccer fans have been left yearning for matches to watch, marble racing has seen a surge in popularity.

There has been a small community around marble sports for a while, but a clip from YouTube channel Jelle's Marble Runs recently went viral on Twitter.

Footage of the intense race is accompanied by enthusiastic commentary, with many social media users holding their breaths as the marbles - each with a unique name - make a dash for the finish line.

Like many others, Twitter user nellyjro_ said that she enjoyed the clip. She wrote: "The fact that I sat here and watched this whole thing with excitement and a smile on my face!! Lol."

7. (Animal) Crossing the line?

My (f26) boyfriend (m28) is visiting another girl's island a lot in animal crossing. Is this cheating? pic.twitter.com/Vgwcha5Vlg — relationships.txt (@redditships) April 1, 2020

Video games have become a source of entertainment for many who are stuck at home. Among the most popular video games now is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch game that involves playing as a villager who builds towns on islands, harvests crops and fishes.

With more people spending time on the game, some dilemmas have popped up. Reddit user rachaisme posted about her boyfriend visiting another girl's island in the game frequently and whether such behaviour was counted as cheating.

Some heartfelt moments include an image posted by Reddit user thejindodog, who recreated his wedding photos inside the game, after he and his wife had to cancel their anniversary plans.