ECDA orders PCF Sparkletots centre in Hougang to close till April 15 after teacher tests positive of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has ordered a pre-school centre in Hougang to close from Monday (April 6) until April 15 after a teacher was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The agency said that the para-educator who provides intervention programmes for the children at the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centre at Blk 414 Hougang Avenue 10 was last in the centre on Wednesday (April 1) and had developed symptoms the next day.

The closure of the centre will cover the 14-day incubation period of Covid-19, starting from the day the teacher was last in the centre.

All affected staff and children will be placed on leave of absence during the closure period.

ECDA said that the centre will reopen on April 16 to serve parents who are working in essential services and are unable to extend their alternative care arrangements beyond the closure period.

It added that the centre will undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection and is closely monitoring the health of its staff and parents and their children.