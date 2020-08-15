Doctors can now move across multiple hospitals, as MOH eases Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Measures requiring doctors in the public and private sectors to limit their movements across healthcare institutions as a precautionary move against Covid-19 have been lifted, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Saturday (Aug 15), MOH explained that the easing of measures from July 17 followed the stabilising of the number of community cases.

However, movement across institutions that provide long-term care such as nursing homes will still be subject to MOH's approval, as long-term care patients are at a higher risk of medical complications should they be infected by Covid-19, said an MOH spokesman.

Movement restrictions began in February to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission. Doctors in the public sector were told to restrict their work to one hospital, while public hospital staff and patients were also told to limit their movement across different healthcare premises.

Doctors and healthcare workers in the private sector were also told to limit their movements.

For instance, they generally have to limit their place of inpatient practice to one private institution. An exception is when doctors and medical teams provide emergency and time-critical services. Similarly, outpatient healthcare givers were encouraged to practise only in one clinic.

The lifting of restrictions facilitates the resumption of previously-deferred services, said MOH.

It also enables healthcare workers and healthcare institutions, including doctors and specialists in the private sector, to care for more patients across institutions, including those who are returning for follow-up care.

"MOH will continue to monitor the situation and review the need for movement restrictions in various healthcare settings," said the spokesman.

Even so, healthcare workers are required to continue adhering to necessary infection control measures and safe workplace management measures at all times. These include minimising social interactions at work and at home.

Private healthcare group Parkway Pantai, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Thomson Medical, which had followed the MOH guidelines and rules from February, will continue to take precautionary measures even as their doctors are now allowed to move across institutions, their spokesmen told ST.

Dr Chuang Hsuan-Hung, a cardiologist who sees patients at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Gleneagles, saw patients only at Gleneagles Hospital during the period of restrictions.

"If my patient was admitted to another hospital, and I could not see him, I would pass the case to others. That affected the patients, who felt that the new doctors who might not know their conditions as well," he said.

Dr Jim Teo, a respiratory physician who practices at both Parkway East Hospital and Mount Alvernia Hospital, welcomed the easing of rules, which would make it more convenient for his patients.

"Patients who wanted to see me at Mount Alvernia opted not to see me because it was so far away for them, so they would only go to collect medicine, or do phone consultations with me."

Additional reporting by Clara Chong