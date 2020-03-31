Coronavirus: CPF Bishan service centre closed after visitor tests positive

SINGAPORE - The Central Provident Fund's (CPF) Bishan service centre has been closed for a "thorough disinfection" after a visitor tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre was shut on Monday (March 30) after the Ministry of Health (MOH) informed the CPF board that a CPF member who was at the centre on March 23 had contracted the coronavirus.

It will reopen on Wednesday, a CPF spokesman said.

Those who have made appointments during the two days of closure have been contacted to reschedule their appointments. Some have had their meetings moved to other service centres.

The CPF spokesman said it had already put in place precautionary measures since the onset of Covid-19 in Singapore in January. In line with MOH guidelines, these include mandatory temperature screening and visitor registration upon entry.

Those visibly unwell will be turned away, while cleaning has been increased in frequency at all five of its service centres.

Its staff has also been reminded to adopt good hygiene practices and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the CPF board encouraged people to use its digital services via its app or its website.

