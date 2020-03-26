Coronavirus: Charities to distribute care packs to over 5,000 vulnerable individuals

SINGAPORE - More than 50 charitable organisations will distribute care packs of surgical masks, hand sanitisers and food items to more than 5,000 vulnerable and marginalised individuals on Thursday (March 26) amid the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Their efforts are part of a new initiative called SG United Amidst Adversity #CharitiesCaringTogether, launched by Hope Initiative Alliance, an inter-racial and inter-religious platform for charities to provide holistic care for the vulnerable.

The initiative is supported by SG United, SG Cares, the Singapore Kindness Movement and the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore.

With the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 infections, there is a greater urgency to reach the poor and needy with essential supplies, said a spokesman for Hope Initiative Alliance.

After volunteers prepare the care pack items on Thursday morning, the packs will be collected by Hope Initiative Alliance's partner organisations which will distribute them to their beneficiaries.

The care packs are sponsored by a group of corporations and organisations.

Employees and volunteers of Hope Initiative Alliance will also be distributing more than 1,000 encouragement cards to Singapore General Hospital and the National University Hospital to encourage front-line staff and medical professionals fighting Covid-19.

In addition, Hope Initiative Alliance is working with Sata CommHealth to provide flu vaccinations to beneficiaries at a discounted price of $22. More details about the vaccination exercises will be provided at a later date.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, said in a statement: "I am very encouraged that many organisations, charities and companies have stepped forward to help those in need during the Covid-19 situation.

"This initiative is testimony to what we hope for our society, which is strength and resilience through close partnerships."