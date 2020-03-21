Coronavirus: Care packages, 'appreciation zones' for airport front-line workers

SINGAPORE - Around 500 airport front-line staff, such as concierges and airline ticketing staff, received care packs containing food items and hand sanitisers, among other things, on Saturday (March 21).

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who was at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday, handed out some of the care packages while thanking the workers for their hard work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contents of the packages were provided by corporates such as Ah Gong's Muah Chee, BreadTalk Group, Books Actually and Shopee.

"Appreciation zones" have also been set up across the island, where Singaporeans can pen notes of support for front-line workers and stick them on appreciation boards.

Places with these zones include Jewel Changi Airport, Westgate and Novena MRT.

Some retailers and restaurants have also rolled out special promotions for healthcare workers.

For example, from Saturday to April 30, Soup Restaurant is offering a free double-boiled herbal soup across 15 outlets for nurses and doctors working in hospitals.

BreadTalk Group is offering healthcare workers a 10 per cent discount at all Food Junction, Food Republic and BreadTalk outlets over the same time period.

Said Ms Fu: "Since the start of the Covid-19 situation, many Singaporeans are coming forward to contribute to the community.

"I'm heartened to see how we are coming together to care for one another and show appreciation for our front-line heroes.

"Together, we can emerge from these trying times as a stronger, more caring and more cohesive nation."