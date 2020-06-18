Coronavirus: Canon Singapore launches self-service safe entry solution for retail stores and offices

SINGAPORE - Imagine an 8-inch tablet that works as an infrared thermometer, camera, barcode scanner and near-field communication (NFC) reader, and is linked directly to Singapore's SafeEntry digital check-in system.

That is the Facial Access Control Temperature System (FACTS), a check-in system to help businesses screen visitors' temperatures and record their entry and exit into business premises for contact tracing.

Canon Singapore launched the self-service solution on Thursday (June 18).

To use the system, visitors stand between 0.5m and 0.7m from the device, which can be mounted on a wall or placed on a stand, to have their temperature taken.

A green visual prompt and automated voice message will inform visitors if they have passed the temperature check. The device will then scan their identification card, such as NRIC and driver's license.

Foreigners can manually enter their passport numbers while employees can scan their company identification cards using the NFC reader.

The entire process can be completed within seconds, said Canon.

Data collected by the system, such as the last four digits of a visitor's NRIC, will be automatically deleted after 30 days.

For a truly contactless implementation, the Japanese firm suggests using two devices - one for check-in and the other for check-out - so that users do not need to touch the display to toggle between check-in and check-out.

Canon plans to add a facial recognition feature to FACTS next month to make it easier for employees to check into their workplaces.

FACTS is currently available from $3,200.

Canon said the check-in system is being rolled out at all Sushi Tei restaurants and the Laguna National Golf & Country Club.

Mr Edwin Teoh, head of marketing, Canon Singapore said: "As more retail stores and workplaces reopen after the circuit breaker in Singapore, it is important to continue complying with safe management measures at the workplace.

"We need to digitalise check-in and check-out processes as much as possible, with the least number of people."

While retail stores will be allowed to open from Friday (June 19), all malls, large stand-alone stores, supermarkets and those offering beauty services are required to implement SafeEntry for customers and conduct temperature screening for customers.