Coronavirus: Autonomous universities freeze fee hikes for citizens, offer more financial aid to students in need

SINGAPORE - All six autonomous universities will freeze tuition fee increases for Singapore citizens enrolled in government-subsidised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2020, even as the coronavirus situation develops.

The Ministry of Education and tertiary educations said on Wednesday (April 1) that as key national institutions with a public mission, the institutions are committed to ensuring the affordability of higher education for Singaporeans, especially during challenging times.

Their move is in line with the one-year deferment of government fee increases announced under the Resilience Budget delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last month.

The six universities will also step up efforts to reach out to students in financial need through a combination of government assistance and financial aid provided by the universities.

