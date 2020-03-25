Coronavirus: Authorities remind nightlife operators to maintain safe distancing measures for 'farewell' events before month-long closure

SINGAPORE - The authorities have reminded entertainment outlet operators to continue to implement safe distancing measures if they are planning to hold farewell events on Wednesday (March 25) and Thursday.

They said that they are aware that some nightspots are planning to host potentially large-scale events that could see big groups of people congregating before they close for about a month starting from Thursday at 11.59pm.

"Events with 250 or more participants must be suspended, while operators of events with fewer than 250 participants must implement all necessary precautionary measures, including ensuring a distance of at least a metre," said the Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Police Force in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The agencies warned that they will deploy officers to monitor the situation and carry out enforcement action over the next two days.

"These safe distancing measures are enforceable," they said.

The reminder on Wednesday comes after the Government announced that all entertainment venues will be closed from Thursday at 11.59pm until April 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in the country's strictest measures yet.

Covering bars, nightclubs, discos, cinemas, theatres and karaoke outlets, the decision has prompted several outlets, such as nightclubs Canvas and Cherry Discotheque, to organise special parties and promotions for a last hurrah.

The authorities said Singaporeans should exercise good judgment and social responsibility during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"This will play an important part in keeping fellow Singaporeans and our loved ones safe in the midst of this global pandemic," they said.

An islandwide operation against drink driving over the next two days will also be conducted by the police.

As of Tuesday night, Singapore has reported 558 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 17 in critical condition.

Two have died and 155 people have recovered.