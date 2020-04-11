Coronavirus: All shoppers must wear masks in supermarkets and malls, or be denied entry

SINGAPORE - All customers visiting supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls must wear masks from Sunday (April 12), or they will be denied entry.

The measure is to safeguard customers' health and well-being as well as that of other customers and staff members working at these premises, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a joint statement on Saturday night.

"The shopping malls, property owners and supermarkets have the right to turn away those who do not wear masks in order to protect the health and well-being of others on the premises," they said in the statement.

Over the past few days, supermarkets have put up signs to encourage patrons to put on masks when shopping within their premises.

The cooperation of all customers, as well as the premises, will be required, ESG and STB said.

It added that since the elevated set of safe distancing measures were put in place on April 7, premises such as supermarkets have already implemented measures such as having queue markers and regulating entry to ensure that the number of customers in stores remains manageable.

ESG and STB advised members of the public to visit supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies on weekdays or during non-peak hours on weekends, where possible.

Customers should make their purchases quickly and refrain from lingering at the premises before and after items have been purchased.

They should also refrain from bringing family members, especially the young and elderly, to the supermarkets, to reduce congestion.

Customers can also consider visiting other outlets if the ones they frequent tend to be crowded. They can go to www.spaceout.gov.sg to check crowd levels in malls and supermarkets.

ESG and STB said they and other government agencies will continue to step up enforcement efforts during the circuit breaker period, and urged members of the public to practise safe distancing and be socially responsible.