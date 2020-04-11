Coronavirus: All beaches in Singapore closed to public as circuit breaker measures tightened

SINGAPORE - All beaches in Singapore were closed to the public on Saturday (April 11), as circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and get Singaporeans to stay home were tightened further.

Announcing the move in a Facebook post on Saturday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government has to do what is right and necessary to protect Singaporeans in a public health crisis.

"In theory, we could keep most places open, so long as safe distancing measures are strictly adhered to. But increasingly we see that this is hard to achieve. So tougher measures are necessary," said Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce against the coronavirus.

Singapore reported 198 new cases on Friday as the total number of infections climbed past the 2,000-mark to 2,108. The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources issued over 2,900 warnings to people flouting circuit breaker rules on Friday, and also imposed $300 fines on 40 people.

In over 20 cases, the police were called in as people remained uncooperative.

Mask-wearing will also soon be made compulsory for all commuters taking public transport, and will continue beyond the circuit breaker period.

Mr Wong reiterated that Singaporeans must drastically reduce contact with others for the circuit breaker to be effective, even as he acknowledged that there are people who "genuinely find it hard to adjust".

"I continue to receive a lot of feedback on the circuit breaker measures... Some say that it's only a partial lockdown and ask for a full lockdown, which they think will be more effective," he said.

"Others say the current measures are already too restrictive and causing mental and social problems for themselves and their families... We will do our best to support them."

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

He added: "We have to sustain this effort not just for a few days but till the end of the month at least. So stay home as much as possible."