Coronavirus: 9 in 10 Singaporeans to receive $600 each on April 14

SINGAPORE - Nine in 10 Singaporeans will receive a one-off payout of $600 each on Tuesday (April 14), as part of measures by the Government to help families tide over the coronavirus pandemic.

The payout, which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced last Monday and dubbed the Solidarity Payment, will be directly credited to bank accounts of all adult Singaporeans.

In February, the Government announced payouts of between $100 and $300 for every adult Singaporean. In March, this was tripled to between $300 and $900, with payouts due to be distributed from August to September.

Last Monday, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said $300 of that payment had been brought forward to April and supplemented with a further $300 to form the Solidarity Payment.

Those who qualify for the higher tiers will receive a further $300 or $600 in June.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the Government had received bank account details of about 90 per cent of the recipients who previously received payouts, including the SG Bonus in 2018.

The MOF requested the remaining 10 per cent of adult Singaporeans to provide their bank account details via the secure Gov.sg form - https://go.gov.sg/spsc - before April 23.

Recipients who fill in their bank account details before April 23 can expect to receive the payout to their bank accounts on April 28.

SingPass access is required for the form.

By providing their bank account details, recipients can receive their payment quickly and safely without having to leave their homes while circuit breaker measures are in place, the MOF said.

Adult Singaporeans who have not provided bank account details by April 23 will receive their payout through cheques sent to their NRIC-registered addresses in stages from April 30 onwards.

The Government will also provide a one-off payout of $300 to permanent residents aged 21 and above in 2020 who have a Singaporean spouse, children or parents.

Long-Term Visit Pass-Plus holders aged 21 and above, who are foreign spouses of Singaporeans, can receive the payout as well.

Eligible permanent residents may sign up for the one-off payout at https://go.gov.sg/sppr using their SingPass from now until May 10.

Those who provide their bank account details while signing up can expect to receive the payout directly to their bank accounts on May 19.

Those who do not provide their bank account details when signing up will receive cheques in stages from the end of May.

Long-Term Visit Pass-Plus holders who are eligible will receive their payout through cheques in stages from the end of May, and no application is needed, the MOF said.