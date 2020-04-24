Coronavirus: 85 Singapore residents evacuated from Saudi Arabia as country suspends all commercial flights

SINGAPORE - A total of 85 Singaporean citizens and residents have been evacuated from Saudi Arabia after the country suspended all commercial flight services.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (April 24) that it had arranged the repatriation flight for the Singapore residents to return home after Saudi Arabia halted all scheduled commercial flight services.

The Singapore Embassy in Ridyah and the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah coordinated the repatriation and ground arrangements.

The returning Singapore residents arrived here on Friday morning, MFA said.

Of the 85 residents, 40 are students studying in Saudi Arabia and the remaining 45 are their dependants.

MFA said that they will serve 14 days of self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

"The Singapore Government would like to express gratitude to the Saudi government for facilitating the safe return of our Singapore residents," MFA said in its statement.