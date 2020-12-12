8 new imported Covid-19 cases including from Nepal, India and Maldives

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Dec 12), taking Singapore's total to 58,313.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They include five Singaporeans and one Singapore permanent resident who had returned from Nepal, Britain and India.

The permanent resident was the only one who was symptomatic, with symptoms surfacing on Thursday, while the rest were asymptomatic and were picked up when they were tested while serving their SHN.

Two other cases were dependant's pass holders who arrived from the United States and Maldives.

The ages of the eight new cases ranged from 19 to 59.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

There are currently 28 cases still in hospital, and none in the intensive care unit.

Fifty-nine cases, who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Five more cases were discharged on Saturday, said the ministry.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 71.4 million people. More than 1.60 million people have died.