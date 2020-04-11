Coronavirus: 699 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

SINGAPORE - A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents who are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have safely returned from India to Singapore amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release on Saturday (April 11), MFA said the Singapore citizens and residents returned home on Friday and Saturday.

"Due to the national lockdown across India, many of them had to travel from surrounding states to reach the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai where the chartered flights operated.

"The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, Singapore Consulate-General in Mumbai, and the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai coordinated the evacuation and ground operations in India," the statement said.

It expressed gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating the safe return of the Singapore residents.

The returning passengers will serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities upon arrival in Singapore, the statement added.