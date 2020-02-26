Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed; 4 more, including private hospital doctor, discharged

SINGAPORE - Two new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Feb 26) and four others have recovered and were discharged.

This brings the total number of cases here to 93, of which 62 have fully recovered.

Case 59, the private hospital doctor, was among the four discharged. The 61-year-old Singaporean was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 13 and had been warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He is not linked to any of the five known clusters but is a non-medical contact of case 72, a 40-year-old man from China who holds a Singapore work pass.

Case 56, a Bangladeshi national, was also discharged.

The 30-year-old is the first to be discharged out of the five Bangladeshi work pass holders linked to a cluster in a Seletar work site. Last week, the Bangladesh High Commission confirmed that one of the other four workers - case 42 - was in critical condition.

Two patients from the Grace Assembly of God cluster, cases 49 and 73, were also discharged.

The ministry said most of the 31 patients still in hospital are in stable condition or improving, but seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The new cases include two Singaporean men who do not have any recent travel history to China.

Both were confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday morning.

Case 92, a 47-year-old, is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital, while case 93, a 38-year-old, is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The ministry said contact tracing is under way to establish if the pair have any links to previous cases.