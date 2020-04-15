Coronavirus: 2 more public healthcare employees test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Two more employees from the public healthcare sector, a doctor and a nurse, were confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (April 14).

In its daily update last night, MOH said one of the cases announced is a 41-year-old Tan Tock Seng Hospital doctor.

Known as Case 3,014, the Singaporean had no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. He reported onset of symptoms on April 9, and test results later confirmed Covid-19 infection on Monday.

He was warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and did not go to work after he started showing symptoms.

The other case from the public healthcare sector that MOH confirmed on Tuesday was announced earlier on Monday as Case 2,738.

The Singaporean is a 22-year-old Singapore General Hospital nurse. She had no recent travel history to affected countries or regions, and reported onset of symptoms on Sunday. The nurse was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection later on Monday.

She was warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and is a family member of Case 2,419, a 36-year-old Singaporean woman, and also Case 2,739, a 57-year-old female permanent resident.

The nurse did not go to work after she started showing symptoms.