PCF to review processes after coronavirus cluster found; 1 more teacher from Fengshan Sparkletots pre-school infected

SINGAPORE - The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will review its operations, as another teacher at Fengshan PCF Sparkletots centre in Bedok North tested positive for the coronavirus.

This means that there are now 19 cases linked to Singapore's newest Covid-19 cluster - 15 staff members and four family members.

Five children who had said they felt unwell have tested negative for the virus, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee told reporters on Thursday (March 26).

The Fengshan centre's remaining 10 staff members and about 110 students are now in quarantine. Another 30 staff members from other PCF centres have also been placed under quarantine, as they had attended a training course with the Fengshan PCF centre's principal.

The pre-school operator which runs 360 centres islandwide will "take a pause" to revisit with all staff its standard-operating procedures and guidelines.

This will be done "to provide the reassurance to parents across the board that they will continue to provide and strengthen protocols in place for pre-schools", Mr Lee said.

As of Thursday, 15 staff members at the Fengshan centre were infected with Covid-19, including one teacher who tested positive on Thursday morning.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Wednesday evening that all 360 PCF centres will close for four days from Thursday after the cases were found to be linked to the pre-school.

Said Mr Lee: "Some may perceive that in this particular case, some teachers who were not well ought to have left the centre immediately, rather than carry on with their duties for a couple more hours.

"But I hope that parents, public and other colleagues, recognise the realities on the ground, and not in a two dimensional way. Because I'm sure the teachers concerned, the operators, managers, on hindsight have seen facts and they will take the necessary measures hereafter, do the necessary, in order to hold to account the causes for what happened."

He added: "Nevertheless, this is not the time for us to pin and assign blame. The key is to make sure that we uplift and uphold the entire sector, in order to continue to give assurance to parents."