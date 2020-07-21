Coronavirus: 18 people at social gathering in Compassvale home to be charged with flouting circuit breaker rules

SINGAPORE - Eighteen people will be charged in court for flouting circuit breaker regulations by holding and attending a social gathering, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (July 21).

The 18, comprising 17 Singaporeans and a permanent resident aged 19 to 37, will be charged in court between Wednesday and Friday.

On May 8, a couple living in Compassvale Crescent invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering, said the police.

The 16 guests, who visited the couple's home between 9.30pm on May 8 and 1am on May 9, will be charged with violating the restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason, said the police.

The couple will be charged with violating the restrictions on permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

All 18 will also be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings under the Covid-19 regulations.

The police warned that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard the law.