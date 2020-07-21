Coronavirus: 18 people at social gathering in Compassvale home to be charged with flouting circuit breaker rules

The couple living in Compassvale Crescent had invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering.
The couple living in Compassvale Crescent had invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering.
SINGAPORE - Eighteen people will be charged in court for flouting circuit breaker regulations by holding and attending a social gathering, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (July 21).

The 18, comprising 17 Singaporeans and a permanent resident aged 19 to 37, will be charged in court between Wednesday and Friday.

On May 8, a couple living in Compassvale Crescent invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering, said the police.

The 16 guests, who visited the couple's home between 9.30pm on May 8 and 1am on May 9, will be charged with violating the restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason, said the police.

The couple will be charged with violating the restrictions on permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

All 18 will also be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings under the Covid-19 regulations.

The police warned that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard the law.

 
 
 

