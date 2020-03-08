Coronavirus: 12 new cases in Singapore, including 9 from Safra Jurong cluster

SINGAPORE - Twelve new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday (March 8).

Nine of these are related to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Of the three remaining cases, one is linked to a previous case and one is an imported case. The last is currently not linked to any case.

To date, there are 150 confirmed cases. A total of 90 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Of the 60 still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.