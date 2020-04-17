Coronavirus: 100 more people fined for not wearing masks in public

SINGAPORE - About 100 people were fined on Friday (April 17) for not wearing face masks in public, double that of the day before, when enforcement for mandatory mask wearing kicked in.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli wrote in a Facebook post that another 150 people face fines for dining in at food establishments and loitering in public spaces, among other violations of safe distancing measures.

Many Singaporeans and residents have been socially responsible by staying home during the month-long circuit breaker, he noted, adding: "Let's not waste the efforts of the majority."

Mr Masagos also urged support for enforcement officers on the ground.

"While most people they encounter are cooperative, they continue to come across unreasonable and difficult people," he said. "Please encourage them if you meet them when you are out to get essential items."

The minister added that everyone has had to make major adjustments to their daily routines and the way they work and live.

"Let's continue to encourage and support one another to weather the remaining 17 days together," he said.

Since Thursday, those caught not wearing masks when they are out of their homes will be fined $300, and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court.

The Government said it will exercise flexibility in its enforcement as some people, such as children with special needs, may have difficulties wearing a mask.

