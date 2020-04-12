Coronavirus: 10 music videos, parodies on the outbreak to check out

SINGAPORE - First there were hand wash songs, and next came the parodies.

Celebrities, musicians and regular folks alike have come up with creative ways to pass on the message of staying home and keeping safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Check out these 10 videos that bring the message of fighting the coronavius through music parodies of familiar tunes and pop hits, and new renditions of old classics.

1) Family Lockdown Boogie

This disco-themed song will get you grooving to the lockdown stylings of Jack Buchanan with choreography that includes dancing while togged up in bathrobes. It features a family of four at home in New Zealand and a guest appearance by family dog Maisie.

2) Ghen Co Vy

The English version of the song that went viral was a creative health communication project by Vietnam's Ministry of Health. Done in collaboration with Vietnamese musician Khac Hung, singer Min and Erik, dancer Quang Dang and goodwill ambassador Chau Bui, the song is a catchy tune to rally people to the fight against Covid-19 .

3) Coronavirus Rhapsody

A parody of Bohemian Rhapsody, this music video from Mexico has Raúl Irabién singing lyrics about sanitising hands and staying home to the tune of the Queen classic.

4) Do Re Mi - The Sound of a Pandemic

There are several musical parodies of songs from The Sound Of Music but this one from New Zealand by YouTube user Shirley Serban quickly went viral for its uncanny voiceover, which matched Julie Andrews' singing in the Do Re Mi scene of the 1965 film.

5) My Favourite Things

Another parody by Serban based on a song from The Sound Of Music, this time of Maria and the Von Trapp children singing My Favourite Things. The kids have been renamed "Von Trapplings" and the lyrics now advise viewers to stay inside and "enjoy your favourite things in a bubble".

6) Les Misérables - Coronavirus edition

The six-member Marsh family from Kent, United Kingdom, posted a video of a soulful rendition of One Day More from the musical Les Misérables, with lyrics changed to "I had no football match today" and "our grandparents are miles away". The family was surprised when the video went viral and called on people to make donations to the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

7) Stayin' Inside - Coronavirus Bee Gees Parody

Uploaded by American musician Brent McCollough on YouTube, the "new" lyrics for the Bee Gees' song Stayin' Alive include "Well you can tell by the way I wash my hands/I'm Corona free, won't take no chance".

8) Hello (from the inside) by Chris Mann

A parody of British singer Adele's Hello, this music video by Chris Mann captures the frustration of people cooped up indoors with lyrics like "I'm in California dreaming about going out to eat. Just a burger with cheese, or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chili's".

9) Jimmy Fallon, Sting & The Roots Remix of Don't Stand So Close To Me

Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Sting and a bunch of musicians perform the Police's Don't Stand So Close To Me on The Tonight Show's YouTube channel.Look out for the at-home instruments such as a throw pillow and sneakers.

10) Mad World by Curt Smith of Tears For Fears

Curt Smith, one half of 1980s English pop rock band Tears For Fears, performed an acoustic version of his melancholic classic Mad World with his 21-year-old daughter Diva. Smith recorded the video last week while under self-quarantine at his Los Angeles home.