Cordlife shareholders vote for fresh board of directors, co-founder among those ousted

SINGAPORE - Shareholders of troubled cord blood bank Cordlife voted to remove three directors from its board at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held at Temasek Club on May 14.

More than 63 per cent of shareholders voted to remove acting chairman and Cordlife co-founder Ho Choon Hou and independent director Yeo Hwee Tiong.

They also voted against the re-election of another independent director, Mr Titus Cheong.

Around 200 million shares of Cordlife’s 255,977,394 ordinary shares were represented at the AGM.

The moves come after Cordlife was thrust into the spotlight for lapses faced by its storage tanks in 2023.

The lapses, involving seven storage tanks that were exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits, were uncovered by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry later suspended the cord blood bank from collecting or processing new cord blood for six months from Dec 15, 2023.

The outcome of the AGM paves the way for potential changes like a new top executive at Cordlife, should the new board of directors decide to change the direction of the company.

In the weeks leading up to the AGM, two substantial shareholders – TransGlobal Real Estate Group and Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store – had gone head-to-head in a boardroom tussle to oust several board members and appoint new ones.

Nanjing Xinjiekou filed resolutions to remove four directors: Dr Ho, who is a co-founder of Cordlife, Mr Yeo, Mr Cheong and Mr Joseph Wong. Mr Wong said he would retire after the AGM.

It also wanted to appoint three new directors – Dr Teo Tong Kooi, Dr Xu Tianhong and Mr Cai Yong – to replace the three Singapore-based directors, Dr Ho, Mr Yeo and Mr Cheong.

Cordlife’s other controlling shareholder, TransGlobal, had requisitioned to remove one director, Mr Zhai Lingyun, in a separate notice.

Mr Zhai is also chairman of Nanjing Xinjiekou, which is listed in Shanghai. The company operates in six segments, including health and elderly care services, and has run a large-scale cord blood bank for the past 30 years.

In open letters to shareholders prior to the AGM, Dr Ho, Mr Yeo and Mr Cheong had argued that they should stay on the board as they have been the key people involved in the frrm’s rectification efforts and are clear about what needs to be done to turn it around.

They pointed out that the directors Nanjing Xiejiekou wanted to appoint lack relevant knowledge of the local healthcare regulatory landscape.

Meanwhile, Nanjing Xinjiekou criticised certain members of the board, including the three it wanted to remove, for corporate governance issues and failure to appoint a group chief executive with experience in cord blood banking.

Cordlife’s current group CEO Ivan Yiu Pang Fai, an executive director from TransGlobal’s family office in Hong Kong, was appointed to replace former group CEO Tan Poh Lan on Feb 19.