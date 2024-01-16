Cordlife requests trading halt pending announcement

SINGAPORE – Embattled cord blood bank Cordlife has requested a halt in trading of its shares, pending the release of an announcement.

Cordlife shares last traded at $0.305 before trading was halted on Jan 16.

The private cord blood bank has been embroiled in controversy after it was found to have improperly stored cord blood units, rendering those of over 2,150 clients unusable for stem-cell transplants.

The Ministry of Health had said on Nov 30, 2023, that unannounced audits at Cordlife in August and November that year had uncovered temperature lapses at seven of its 22 storage tanks.

This exposed cord blood units to sub-optimal temperatures at different periods from November 2020.

MOH is currently investigating the viability of the cord blood units in six tanks that were affected by temperature lapses.

Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Dec 8, 2023 that investigations would roughly take six weeks.

While the results of the official investigation are not out yet, a Business Times report on Jan 15 shed more light on further lapses by Cordlife.

The revelations were based on a report obtained by BT that was prepared by Cordlife in response to queries from the regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX RegCo).

Temperatures in one of the cord blood bank’s storage tanks were found to have been as high as 20.4 deg C in 2021.

Cord blood units have to be stored at temperatures below minus 150 deg C, or they could thaw and be damaged.

Cordlife’s internal standard for its storage tanks is minus 165 deg C.

The BT report also stated that a significant number of samples may have been moved to a dry shipper that had irregular temperatures in 2019.

Dry shippers are typically used to transport cord blood units, and are not meant for permanent storage.

Senior members of management were made aware that there were samples in the dry shipper only in November 2023, added the report.