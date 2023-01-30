Coral reef advocate Chou Loke Ming is second S’porean named Asean Biodiversity Hero

SINGAPORE – He loves the ocean so much he was willing to study house lizards for a PhD so that he could get closer to the sea.

Emeritus Professor Chou Loke Ming of the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biological Sciences said it was the only way he could study his true passion – marine biology.

Prof Chou said: “The reason why I went into vertebrate biology was that was the scientific expertise that they were lacking at the time... So I picked up vertebrate biology, got my PhD and, immediately after that, I switched to marine biology and stuck with it ever since.”

He added: “If you want something, you might have to do something else to get it if you can’t get it directly that way. Indirectly or directly, eventually, you will get it.”

The founder of the Reef Ecology Lab at NUS and the Tropical Marine Science Institute, Singapore’s research hub for all things ocean, was given the Asean Biodiversity Hero Award in November for his pioneering work on coral reef restoration and management.

The annual award recognises passionate individuals in Asean who have dedicated their lives to protecting diversity. This is only the second time that the prize has been given out.

The first time was in 2017, when it was awarded to 10 people, including Professor Leo Tan, who retired in December as professorial fellow and director of special projects at NUS’ science faculty.

When Prof Chou, 76, was a student at the then University of Singapore in the late 1960s, he would charter a boat with a group of friends to go snorkelling and be closer to marine wildlife.

“The water was so clear and we could see so many different things,” said Prof Chou.

But when more intense urban development began in the 1980s, the amount of sedimentation in Singapore’s waters increased.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, sedimentation is one of the primary stressors of coral reef health because it smothers coral and interferes with the colony’s ability to feed, grow and reproduce.

He said: “In those days, there were no impact assessment studies at all. So if you want to do a project, you just plan it and decide to follow through with it... There were no containment measures put in place to reduce the impact on marine wildlife.”