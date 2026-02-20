Cops looking for driver who ditched car after police chase from Paya Lebar to Punggol
SINGAPORE – Police are searching for a driver who sped off when asked to stop for a check in Paya Lebar in the early hours of the first day of Chinese New Year.
Police said their officers were conducting a roadblock on Feb 17 in Airport Road towards KPE, where they signalled for the car to stop at about 2.20am.
The driver did not comply and sped off. The traffic police gave chase and found the car in Edgedale Plains in Punggol.
Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that members of the public saw police cars chasing a red BMW near Hougang Street 12 and Rivervale Drive.
It added that the vehicle is a Malaysia-registered car and was abandoned at Block 122A Edgedale Plains.
According to Google Maps, the distance between the Air Force Training Command in Airport Road and Block 122A Edgedale Plains is at least 9km by car.
Shin Min quoted a grocery shop employee who saw the car being towed away at about 8am that morning but the driver was nowhere in sight.