Cops looking for driver who ditched car after police chase from Paya Lebar to Punggol

The early morning police car chase ended in Edgedale Plains in Punggol.

SINGAPORE – Police are searching for a driver who sped off when asked to stop for a check in Paya Lebar in the early hours of the first day of Chinese New Year .

Police said their officers were conducting a roadblock on Feb 17 in Airport Road towards KPE , where they signalled for the car to stop at about 2.20am .

The driver did not comply and sped off. The traffic police gave chase and found the car in Edgedale Plains in Punggol.

Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that members of the public saw police cars chasing a red BMW near Hougang Street 12 and Rivervale Drive.

It added that the vehicle is a Malaysia-registered car and was abandoned at Block 122A Edgedale Plains .

According to Google Maps, the distance between the Air Force Training Command in Airport Road and Block 122A Edgedale Plains is at least 9km by car .

Shin Min quoted a grocery shop employee who saw the car being towed away at about 8am that morning but the driver was nowhere in sight.