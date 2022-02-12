COP report damaging to WP, will shape political perceptions: Experts

The proceedings of Parliament's privileges committee have been detrimental to the reputation of the Workers' Party (WP) and its leaders, and have sent the party into damage control, said observers.

But while the impact on the WP and its constituencies is potentially severe, the party is not down for the count yet, with many pointing out that its strong support base may cushion the harm.

The Committee of Privileges (COP) called for a fine of $35,000 for the party's former MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament, in a report it released on Thursday that was the culmination of a probe into her lies in the House last August and October.

The committee also recommended that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations for lying under oath in their testimonies. Both men are MPs for Aljunied GRC.

EFFECTS ON WP AS A PARTY

Even before the committee released its report, the 31 hours of hearings from nine witnesses, released to the public during the proceedings, had already done damage to Singapore's biggest and most successful opposition party.

Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director at strategic advisory firm BowerGroupAsia Singapore, said the differing accounts of what had happened from various members of the party threw into question the credibility of WP and its MPs.

"Within the party, we saw substantive, and potentially permanent, divisions among party members," she said.

But it was the report by the committee on Thursday that dealt a decisive political and psychological blow to the WP, said observers.

In particular, WP's leaders were singled out for criticism, said Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan.

"One immediate impact is that on cadres, members and volunteers who are watching closely how the party leadership responds. In turn, they are likely to re-examine, in their own way, their association with the party," he said.

"The party is now in a damage control mode as seen by Pritam Singh's relatively defiant Facebook post."

In the post on Thursday, which stressed that a number of unknowns remained in the wake of the report, Mr Singh said he would continue with his work "as per normal".

Still, Mr Singh is in "graver" danger in his political career than ever before, said Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies.

"The recommendation to send the issue of alleged perjury to the Public Prosecutor could cause those with no sense of political affinity to WP to almost 'write off' this set of leaders and look at whether there is a fresh set of younger MPs who can take up the mantle of leadership in the party," she said.

The report's recommendations of criminal investigations could see Mr Singh and Mr Faisal losing their seats in Parliament, and disqualified from contesting the next election, should they be charged, found guilty and fined.

In Singapore, any person convicted of an offence and sentenced to at least a year's jail or a fine of at least $2,000 is disqualified from elections.

EFFECTS ON RESIDENTS

There has also been speculation online as to whether a by-election may be called if two out of the five MPs for Aljunied GRC are forced to step down before 2025, when the next general election is due.

Ms Ngiow pointed out that under the law, a writ of election shall be issued only if all the MPs in a GRC have vacated their seats, making it unlikely that residents in Aljunied would have to make a premature return to the ballot box.

Prof Tan also does not see voters in Aljunied GRC actively canvassing for a by-election, and said that it would be up to the five MPs to decide if the right thing to do is to quit and seek a fresh mandate through a by-election.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) political observer Felix Tan said there was no legal obligation for the WP to seek a fresh mandate unless the courts or Parliament ordered it.

"While the leadership has been called into question for an allegation of criminality that has yet to be determined, they have, nonetheless, continued to discharge their duties and responsibilities to their constituencies to the best of their knowledge," he said, referring to Mr Singh, Mr Faisal and party chairman Sylvia Lim.

Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian, of the National University of Singapore's political science department, said any legal proceedings against the WP leaders could still take a while and there may be no immediate need for them to step down.

'SOUL-SEARCHING' NEEDED FOR WP

Legality aside, there is an urgent need within the party to re-examine and strengthen its internal procedures in accountability, said Dr Felix Tan, noting: "Let this be a lesson for all political parties in Singapore - that if they wish to partake in gaining trust among Singaporeans, then they need to ensure that proper due diligence is upheld."

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said an internal review could include a referendum on Mr Singh as secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition.

But he and some other observers saw it likely that the party would close ranks around its leader, politically wounded though he may be.

They also said comparisons were inevitable with Mr Singh's retired predecessor, Mr Low Thia Khiang.

"This saga, with the involvement of three key WP leaders who had the time and space to explain themselves and recover but didn't, suggests that it is no longer the disciplined, well-managed party we believed it was under Mr Low," said Dr Koh.

"Perhaps a change in leadership at WP - one that has grasped the lessons from this saga and those of its past - could allow for a reset at what Singaporeans had counted on to be a credible, First World opposition party," she said.

Prof Eugene Tan said the WP had two choices - either bury its head in the sand and regard the committee's inquiry as a politicised witch hunt, or go about trying to staunch the inevitable bleeding of public trust and confidence.

"Mr Singh's response next week in Parliament is likely to be defining for him and his party," he added, as others pointed out that the party had weathered its fair share of storms before.

It has the "wherewithal" to turn around its predicament, said Dr Mustafa, though it would have to work doubly hard now to remain the opposition party of choice for the Singapore electorate.

SHAPING POLITICAL PERCEPTIONS

The release of the report - and the proceedings as they occurred - also triggered strong feelings directed not at WP but the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Some accused the committee, comprising six PAP lawmakers and one from the WP, of being out to "fix the opposition".

Others labelled the report as a ploy to distract Singaporeans from a planned tax hike due to be announced in detail at the Budget next week.

The analysts acknowledged that the recommendations might not reflect well on the ruling party in the court of public opinion, but it remains to be seen how the outcome will affect Singapore's political landscape at large.

"For those who feel that the COP process was partisan, the recommendations would probably reinforce notions that this was a way to dent the WP and its leaders," said Dr Koh, adding that there would be growing demand for both sides of the House to uphold principles of integrity and accountability.

"The PAP will have to be cautious about not precipitating a backlash against it."

Ms Ngiow believed there will be greater scrutiny of younger candidates before they run for political office as a result of this episode.

Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah, from NTU's School of Social Sciences, said the greatest impact might be on middle-ground voters - "whether they feel that WP's credibility has been hit, or whether they feel this is injustice against an opposition that already does not have the same power as the incumbents".

Hariz Baharudin and Justin Ong