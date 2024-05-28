Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Cop saw violence against victim but did not report it

SINGAPORE – Suspended policeman Kevin Chelvam saw his former wife and mother-in-law abuse his maid on multiple occasions, but he did not report their cruel behaviour to anyone outside the family, the court heard on May 28.

Under cross-examination on the 14th day of his trial, Chelvam, who faces five charges, admitted to witnessing the abuse of Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, in person and from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in his Bishan flat since 2015.

When the police asked why he did not stop his then wife, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 44, from hitting the helper when he saw it happening on CCTV, Chelvam said in a statement during investigations that he was “afraid of his wife” as “she would kick up a big fuss” if he questioned her.

Citing this statement, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh asked the 45-year-old Chelvam on May 28 if he had neglected to protect Ms Piang Ngaih Don to avoid quarrelling with his wife. He disagreed, saying he had spoken to Gaiyathiri about stopping the abuse.

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who had worked for the family for 14 months, died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on July 26, 2016, after months of repeated abuse. She was burned with a heated iron, choked, shaken violently, punched, kicked and stomped on, among other things.

Gaiyathiri was sentenced to 30 years’ jail and Chelvam’s then mother-in-law, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 65, received a 17-year jail term for their roles in the case, which is one of Singapore’s worst cases of maid abuse.

Chelvam, who was suspended from service on Aug 8, 2016, is being tried over four charges, including one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by grabbing her hair and another of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

The other two charges are of giving false information to a police officer and removing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras – which recorded the abuse – from his home.

The prosecution raised three incidents in court on May 28 to show Chelvam’s alleged indifference to Ms Piang Ngaih Don’s abuse.

First, when he noticed a burn injury on the helper’s hand in the shape of an iron, he asked his then wife about it as he suspected it was her doing. Gaiyathiri said the maid had accidentally burnt herself, which Chelvam accepted without probing further.

Second, when Gaiyathiri told him she tied the helper to a window grille at night to stop her from stealing food in the kitchen, Chelvam told her to stop doing that but did not check if she actually did.

It was revealed in earlier court hearings that in the last 12 days of Ms Piang Ngaih Don’s life, she was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor.

Third, CCTV footage played in court showed Chelvam kicking the maid as he washed the dishes on June 24, 2016. When Prema assaulted the helper next to him, he did not stop her.