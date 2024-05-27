Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Cop admits to lifting victim off the ground by her hair

SINGAPORE – Suspended policeman Kevin Chelvam admitted in court on May 27 that he had grabbed domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don by her hair and lifted her off the ground in a fit of anger a month before her death.

The 24-year-old Myanmar national weighed only 24kg when she died on July 26, 2016, compared with just over a year before in May 2015, when she was 39kg.

Taking the stand for the first time on the 13th day of his trial, Chelvam, who was suspended from service on Aug 8, 2016, said that he had been frustrated with the helper.

On the day of the incident on June 24, 2016, he said the family was set to go swimming, but Ms Piang Ngaih Don, who had worked for the family for 14 months, kept falling asleep instead of having her meal.

The 45-year-old Chelvam, who faces five charges, also told the court that on the day of her death, he saw her breathing while appearing to be asleep before he left for work that morning.

He said that when he noticed her hand was tied to the window grille, he told his then wife, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, to untie the maid.

Later that day, Gaiyathiri called to tell him Ms Piang Ngaih Don was dead.

The mother of one died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck after months of repeated abuse. She was burned with a heated iron, choked, shook violently, punched, kicked and stomped on, among other things.

In the last 12 days of her life, the maid was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor in a bedroom with Chelvam’s then mother-in-law, Prema S. Naraynasamy, 65.

Chelvam is being tried over four charges, including one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by grabbing her hair and another of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

The other two charges are of giving false information to a police officer and removing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras – which recorded the abuse – from his home.

Gaiyathiri, 44, was sentenced to 30 years’ jail and Prema received a 17-year jail term for their roles in the case, which is one of Singapore’s worst cases of maid abuse.