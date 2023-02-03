Coordination between social service agencies can improve digital inclusion for seniors: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - Social service agencies should work together better and pool resources to help vulnerable groups access digital technologies – and setting up a central online portal for agencies to share information could help with that, social workers said.

Better coordination can help address issues that may arise from providing digital access. For example, while some low-income seniors may be given free mobile phones by an agency, they may not use the phones as they do not know how to.

Other seniors may be given training on how to use phones, but have none available outside of their training sessions.

This was an example brought up during an engagement session organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information on Friday, held as part of the Forward Singapore conversations to refresh the social compact.

The event, which took place at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar, was attended by 50 partipicants from social service agencies, tech and telecommunications companies, and institutes of higher learning. It was held under Chatham House rules, which means that participants cannot be named in media reports.

Participants also mentioned how seniors could be put off by having to go to collection points to get SIM cards for the $5 mobile data plans they can sign up for.

Instead, the participants suggested, the SIM cards can be made available for collection at Singapore Post, or delivered to social service agencies that can give them to the elderly beneficiaries.

They also observed that peer support – such as a WhatsApp chat group to share “good morning” messages, or setting up the FairPrice mobile application together in place of the Kopitiam stored value card, which is now being phased out – can motivate seniors to practise digital skills.

Seniors can also impart skills they learn to their peers, the participants said.

They also suggested that applications for financial aid be further streamlined, to save beneficiaries the hassle of filling in multiple application forms and providing supporting documents.

Ms Felicia Seah, president of SGBono, which provides refurbished laptops to Community Health Assist Scheme blue card holders, said it works with Vivita Singapore to conduct workshops for children on skills such as coding, and using graphic design tool Canva on their laptops.

The two organisations run these sessions every third Saturday of the month at lifestyle hub Heartbeat@Bedok. SGBono also offers free laptop repair for its beneficiaries.