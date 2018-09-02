Cool idea: Community fridges in Tampines for public to donate food

For almost two years, a small project staged at the void deck of a Tampines Housing Board block has been quietly contributing to the needy.

Under a grassroots initiative named My Kind Of Fridge, two full-sized refrigerators and one freezer stand at the void deck of Block 441 Tampines Avenue 10 for the public to donate fresh food, be it vegetables, fish, meat, eggs or fruits, for needy residents of Blocks 441 and 442.

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC and chairman of Tampines Town Council Baey Yam Keng told The Sunday Times yesterday that the initiative, which began in January last year, is supported by the town council.

Mr Baey, 48, explained: "There were initially just two refrigerators. The freezer was added subsequently as a group of fishing enthusiasts has been donating their catch and requested for more space."

He added that there are about 100 rental units in the two blocks the refrigerators serve. The refrigerators, which are open round the clock, have signs that say: "Take what you need. Leave some for neighbours in need."

From photographs of the initiative posted on Facebook, at least one of the refrigerators has a halal sign. The freezer also has a sign that says no pork is allowed as it is reserved for the donation of fish.

Residents are not the only ones contributing to the initiative. Mr Baey posted on his Twitter account last Tuesday that a restaurant donated five baskets of vegetables.

Netizens are responding well to the initiative.

Facebook user and fishing enthusiast Albert Lim commented on a post about the initiative: "Let's all do it together to benefit more people! (The best) fishing kakis (Malay word which can mean buddy) are donating to the fridge constantly too!"