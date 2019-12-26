Cooked meals manufacturer fined $6,000 for hygiene lapses at central kitchen

SINGAPORE - The central kitchen of a food manufacturer that makes cooked meals was fined $6,000 in court on Thursday (Dec 26) for failing to ensure that its premises is properly maintained and kept clean, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday.

Obayed Holdings' central kitchen located at #04-11 Food Xchange @ Admiralty was found to have several hygiene lapses during routine inspections by SFA on Sept 5 and Nov 15, SFA said in its statement.

These lapses include widespread cockroach infestation on the premises, structural damages such as cracked floor tiles in the cooking room as well as poor housekeeping which resulted in the presence of houseflies and ants in the cutting room.

The food safety inspectors also found dead cockroaches in pots and cockroach eggs on a stove.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority record shows that Obayed Holdings, which is wholly owned by Bangladeshi national Obaidur Rahman, has a paid-up capital of $250,000 and it has been operating since 2008.

It was formerly known has Obayed Restaurant and Catering.

The SFA said that food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measure are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," it said.

It added that food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

SFA warned that it would take enforcement action against food operators that do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those found guilty of flouting the rules are liable on conviction to a fine of up to $5,000 and, should they continue to break the rules, to a further fine of up to $100 for every day the offence continues after conviction.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call on 6805-2871 with details for follow-up investigations.

The Straits Times has contacted Obayed Holdings for comments.