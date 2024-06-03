Convicts in $3b money laundering case deported on earliest possible flights: ICA

SINGAPORE – Those convicted in the $3 billion money laundering case were deported on the earliest possible flights upon completing their jail sentence, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on June 2.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on the process of deportation for those convicted and jailed in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, an ICA spokesman said: “They were escorted directly from the prison to the airport for deportation and were not permitted to return to their residence to collect their belongings.”

The agency said it utilises multi-modal biometrics scanning technology for immigration clearance at Singapore’s checkpoints.

“This enables us to detect deported individuals even if they attempt to re-enter Singapore using another identity or passport,” said ICA, adding that it is unable to provide details to its deportation procedures due to operational sensitivities.

Five of the eight foreigners convicted in the $3b money laundering case have been deported.

Cambodian national Su Baolin, 42, and Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, were deported to Cambodia on May 25 and 28, respectively. They were each sentenced to 14 months’ jail in April.

Turkish national Vang Shuiming, 43, who was sentenced to 13 months and six weeks’ jail in May, was deported to Japan on June 1.

The three men each served around 9½ months of their jail terms. They had been in remand since their arrest on Aug 15, 2023.

Su Wenqiang and Wang Baosen, both 32, were the first two men to be deported on May 6.

Both men, who have Cambodian passports, were deported to Cambodia after serving about 8½ months of their 13-month jail terms.

All five men, who are originally from Fujian, China, are barred from re-entering Singapore.

ICA said a person who has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for an offence in Singapore may be deemed to be an undesirable immigrant and is “liable to be removed from Singapore” under the provisions of the Immigration Act.

“The presence of a foreigner may also be undesirable from a public interest perspective, for example, if their presence in Singapore threatens the safety and security of the local community,” said ICA.

The agency added that undesirable foreigners who have been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore will need to seek consent of the Controller of Immigration if they wish to re-enter the country.

So far, seven men and one woman involved in the money laundering case have been convicted and sentenced. They were each jailed between 13 and 15 months.

Vanuatu national Su Jianfeng, 36, who faces 14 charges, is expected to plead guilty on June 6.

Cypriot national Wang Dehai, 35, who faces two money laundering charges, is expected to plead guilty on June 7.