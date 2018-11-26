Convenience matters most to commuters, transport surveys find

Commuters prize convenience the most in the land transport system, followed by connectivity and fast travel time, according to surveys done for the 2040 Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP).

Proximity to bus stops and MRT stations, as well as ease of transferring from one travel mode to another, also featured prominently in the feedback, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary, who chairs the LTMP advisory panel, said yesterday: "This feedback we've received about making the public transport system more usable - connected, convenient, fast - and having people's mindsets change will have a direct impact on our masterplan... we know where to make the trade-offs and invest our efforts. "

Speaking to reporters at Waterway Point mall in Punggol, he said that some two-thirds of about 3,000 respondents supported walking, cycling and riding.

The feedback was gathered from mobile booths and a public consultation form available online. A mobile booth was set up at Waterway Point to gather public feedback on the masterplan.

There were 5,000 responses on the LTMP in total, after including those from other channels.

The need for more gracious behaviour among commuters was another theme that emerged from most of the respondents.

Another interesting finding, said Dr Janil, was that people do not mind if their commute takes slightly longer, as long as it is convenient and comfortable.

Launched in August, the masterplan's public consultation paper covers three broad themes - how walking, cycling and riding can be made the preferred ways to travel, making these modes easier and more inclusive, and how a land transport system can improve quality of life.

The public can give feedback online through an electronic poll and a public consultation document on the LTA's website until Dec 31.

Jolene Ang