Contractor under probe for flouting environmental pollution laws at Tengah worksite

SINGAPORE - A contractor hired to build a new primary school in Tengah is under probe for flouting a raft of rules aimed at minimising the impact of construction work on the environment.

The violations racked up by contractor Trust-Build Engineering & Construction include starting works without getting approval from national water agency PUB for earth control measures.

Earth control measures are steps taken to ensure that silt from construction sites do not run into the waterways.

Trust-Build was appointed by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to carry out works for the upcoming Pioneer Primary School. Pioneer Primary will relocate from Jurong West to Tengah in 2026 and be the first primary school in the area.

In response to queries, an MOE spokesman said Trust-Build also “did not implement adequate earth control measures on site, which had resulted in the discharge of silt to the surrounding area and water bodies”.

He added that MOE will work closely with the contractor, the appointed consultant team and the government agencies to make sure no rules are flouted at the worksite.

The violations were first publicised in December 2023 by food delivery rider and nature enthusiast Jimmy Tan, 50, who traced a trail of muddy water in Jurong Canal on bicycle to its source at the construction site.

In a video taken by Mr Tan during his second visit to the Tengah work site on Dec 25, piles of excavated soil can be seen uncovered and exposed to the elements.