Containers that dropped into sea at Keppel Terminal do not disrupt port operations: PSA

SINGAPORE – About 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell into the water on Thursday due to strong winds.

In response to queries, a PSA Corporation spokesman said they dropped from the wharf due to strong winds caused by a squall, adding that recovery of the containers is in progress.

No one was injured and the incident did not cause any disruptions at the port or to its operations.

Pictures of the containers toppling over and floating in the sea were circulating online on social media platforms on Friday morning.

