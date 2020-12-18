Where to get all your last-minute Christmas shopping done in one place

When it comes to Christmas shopping, the last thing you want is to have to scour malls around the island for the presents that you need — especially when the rush of the year-end shopping season is already taking its toll.

So being savvy and knowing where and when to go instantly makes the experience a lot less stressful.

This shopping season, Parkway Parade will be super-sizing the experience with a series of promotions and rewards as part of its Christmas Campaign.

Whether you’re shopping for stocking-stuffers for colleagues, thoughtful gifts for your friends and family, or a little something special to treat yourself, do it all at Parkway Parade — no additional stops needed.

Buy: Practical stocking-stuffers for colleagues

Where: Anyone who works in a company with a Secret Santa culture knows the stress that accompanies the Christmas season. Buying gifts for co-workers is often a shot in the dark. When in doubt, opt for something practical — it’s hard to go wrong with Marks & Spencer’s (#02-28-32) array of delicious chocolates, cookies and candies; or quirky stationery and other useful knick-knacks from Typo (#01-22/23).

Upsize your shopping: From now till Jan 3, 2021, receive a $10 Lendlease voucher when you spend $180 ($160 for Lendlease Plus members), which you can put towards even more shopping.

Buy: Dream toys for children

Where: For the little ones in your life, get all your shopping done at Toys “R” Us (#02-33) or the toys department at Isetan (#01-83, #02-01-05, 64). Featuring everything from gifts for newborns and toys for pre-schoolers and toddlers to proper board games suitable for tweens, these toy wonderlands never fail to deliver. They are also great places to shop at for young-at-heart adults!

Upsize your shopping: From now till Jan 3, 2021, you stand a chance to win $300 worth of Lendlease vouchers from the Daily Dream Draw as long as you spend $30 in a single receipt. To give Christmas a sensational finale, all daily draw chances will automatically be entered into the grand draw, where 10 winners will walk away with $3000 worth of Lendlease vouchers. Multiply your chances by two times with receipts from two Lendlease malls, three times with receipts from three Lendlease malls and four times with receipts from four Lendlease malls.

Buy: That big-ticket item for the one closest to your heart

Where: For something sparkly and shiny to spoil someone with in lieu of a fancy European holiday, check out The Hour Glass (#01-47-52). And for someone who has spent extended periods of time hunched over a makeshift office desk due to work-from-home arrangements, gift a fancy massage chair from OSIM (#B-63, #03-24). Whiskey aficionados will love a carefully selected bottle from Whiskey Distillery (#B-54).

Upsize your shopping: From now till Dec 30, shop with your Citi Credit Card on weekdays and redeem $35 worth of Lendlease vouchers when you spend a minimum of $350.

Buy: Anything your own heart desires

Where: Don’t forget the most important person in your life this year: you. It has been a tough 2020 for many of us, so don’t forget to set aside some time to recalibrate for the new year and treat yourself to something nice, whether it’s pretty tableware from Table Matters (#B-83B) to spruce up your home for the new year; indulgent skincare products from Isetan (#01-83, #02-01-05, 64), Clarins (#01-18) or Kiehl’s (#01-19); or new athleisure gear from Under Armour (#01-37-40, 56/57) to help you hit your 2021 fitness goals.

Upsize your shopping: Forget parking woes or jostling on public transport — take a peaceful car ride to Parkway Parade. From now till Jan 3, 2021, use promo code XMAS2PP and enjoy $2 off (minimum of $6 nett fee) when you take a Grab ride to the mall.

