What you need to know about travelling to Japan now

Japan reopened its borders in June this year to leisure travellers on tour packages. On Wednesday, it eased more of its travel restrictions and will now allow foreign tourists to travel on non-guided tour packages.

The Straits Times explains the latest changes.

Q Can I travel and plan my own trip to Japan?

A Yes. Travellers can do so under a non-guided tour package offered by travel agents that are recognised by the Japanese authorities.

Under these non-guided tour packages, travellers must book their flights and accommodation in advance with these agents.

The agents must arrange round-trip tickets and accommodation for the traveller's stay in Japan. This means that travellers are not allowed to stay at a friend's or family member's home in Japan.

Travellers must remain contactable at all times through phone calls, e-mails and SMS.

Q Can I book tickets to Japan on my own?

A Yes, you can do so when going for guided package tours. But the Japan-based travel agency or travel service provider acting as the receiving organisation needs to be aware of your itinerary and monitor your movements from entry into Japan till departure.

With these tours, you can have free time in your itinerary. However, you need to meet your guide at least once a day.

Q Do I still need a visa to enter Japan?

A Yes. Visas remain mandatory for all travellers. Visas were not required for Singaporeans before the Covid-19 pandemic. Travellers from all countries must apply for a visa through the authorised travel agents.